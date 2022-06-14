Five PA Members Of Two Motorcycle Gangs Stopped With Illegal Weapons In NY: State Police

Half a dozen members of the Infamous Ryders and La Familia motorcycle gangs have been arrested after they were found with illegal weapons during routine traffic stops on Sunday, Jun 12, authorities say.

New York State Troopers stopped the first group on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango after observing vehicle and traffic violations.

During the trooper's investigation, they found two men from the La Familia Motorcycle Gang were in possession of several illegal guns and magazines not compliant with the NY SAFE Act, additionally, the men were also in possession of illegal metal knuckles and suspected illegal narcotics, NY state police say.

Jeffrey A. Everetts, age 39 of Sayre, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Nephrem W. Holt, age 32 of Albany, NY charged with two counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of Weapon in the fourth degree.

During a second traffic stop on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango, another four men— all from Pennsylvania— were found with "several illegals guns and illegal magazines that are not compliant with the SAFE Act," police say.

Robert J. Applegate II, age 56 of Kinzers, PA, charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Robert J. Applegate III, age 31 of Lancaster, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Glen W. Applegate, age 28 of Kinzers, PA charged with three counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Trevor D. Sweigart, age 29 of Lititz, PA charged with four counts of the class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

All six men were processed at SP Binghamton then arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail, according to the release.

