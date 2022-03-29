Contact Us
Firefighter Hit, Dragged By Hose After PA Woman Drives Over It: Police

Jillian Pikora
A firetruck with the fire hose out
Photo Credit: Pixabay/terimakasih0

A 63-year-old woman has been charged after she drove over a fire hose— knocking it into a firefighter and dragging him behind her vehicle, according to Chambersburg police.

The police were called to an accident involving a firefighter around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 29, according to the release.

Upon arrival police discovered Wendy Zuch Lee,  driving over the hose while "at an active fire scene," police noted.

"The hose became stuck under her vehicle, which caused the hose to knock over and drag a firefighter," police say.

The firefighter's injuries were minor and they have since been released from Chambersburg Hospital.

Lee was cited for the summary offense of Unauthorized Driving Over Fire Hose, according to her court docket.

