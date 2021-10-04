Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down

Looks like we're all going to have to be productive today: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down globally since 11:41 a.m. Monday.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the outage, or how long until it would be fixed.

BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all down in a massive outage for Facebook services. Looks like it’s a DNS problem https://t.co/AhebBXBeo0 pic.twitter.com/uEOdex2XcZ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 4, 2021

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook communications exec Andy Stone said on Twitter.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Twitter was down. The story has been updated to reflect that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

