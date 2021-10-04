Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Facebook outage
Facebook outage Photo Credit: Facebook photo

Looks like we're all going to have to be productive today: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were down globally since 11:41 a.m. Monday.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the outage, or how long until it would be fixed.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook communications exec Andy Stone said on Twitter.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Twitter was down. The story has been updated to reflect that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.