COVID-19: Record Highs Reported In PA, Delta Comprising 99.9% Of US Cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania, where the number of daily cases surpassed 10,000 last Friday for the first time since last winter, according to a recent report by ABC News.

Pennsylvania has some of the highest hospitalization rates due to the virus in the US, the outlet said.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 35 percent of residents are not fully vaccinated and comprise the majority of hospitalized COVID patients (90 percent from Jan. 1 to Nov. 2), according to state and hospital data.

Of the 86,000 COVID cases in the US, 99.9 percent are the delta variant, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told CNN.

Health officials say it's too soon to say if omicron will surpass delta as the predominant variant in the US, however, the best protection against it is vaccination.

Click here for more from ABC News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.