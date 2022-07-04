Child's Birthday Celebration Turned Into Drug Filled Rape At PA Hotel: Sheriff

A 27-year-old man made plans to take a child to Dave and Busters for her birthday but instead took her to a hotel giving her drugs and raping her, authorities say.

Dondre Kelly, of West Mifflin Borough, asked a 14-year-old girl's mom if he could take her daughter to the arcade in Homestead on Tuesday, Apr. 5, Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus explains in the release.

He told the girl "he had waited two years to have sex with the child. In a disturbed state of mind, the child went to the bathroom and could overhear Kelly watching pornographic videos on his phone," Kraus states in the release.

The girl was then forced to take cocaine, then he underdressed and raped her, Kraus says. The pair also smoked marijuana.

Kelly told her she was she “smelled like sex” and should not to tell the her’s mother what happened or where they were at, Kraus explains.

While the girl was in the shower, he was supposedly masturbating, according to release.

He returned the child to her mother who immediately took her to UPMC Children’s Hospital "where a urinalysis positively identified both cocaine and marijuana in the child’s system," as stated in the release.

A warrant was issued for Kelly's arrest on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (2 counts), unlawful contact with minor, rape, sexual assault, concealment - whereabouts of child, corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children, criminal use of communication facility, prohibited acts (2 counts), indecent exposure, indecent assault (4 counts), and open lewdness, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Kelly on Wednesday evening and found Kelly hiding out at a hotel in the Jefferson Hills area by tracking him on multiple surveillance cameras on Thursday, Apr. 7, Kraus explains.

He was transported to the Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations Division, according to the release.

Kelly previously served time for robbery-inflict threat of immediate bodily injury, which originated from a 2015 incident and a 2018 probation violation, court records show.

