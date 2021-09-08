Child Injured, Adams County Woman Died In Crash On Rt. 30 In York

A 60-year-old woman from Adams County died in a car crash along Route 30 in York on Saturday, according to the county coroner.

Bertha L. Harner, of the 1000 block of Spangler Road in Hamilton Township died in a two vehicle crash that happened at 6419 Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township around noon.

Harner was pulling out of a private driveway northbound onto Lincoln Highway when her vehicle was struck on its driver’s side by the front end of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, according to Northern York County Regional police.

The striking vehicle was driven by a 64-year-old woman from York. Her 66-year-old husband was a front seat passenger. Both occupants of this vehicle were transported to York Hospital for non-life threatening issues.

A 6-year-old child was in the rear seat of Bertha Harner’s vehicle. The child was transported to York Hospital for a small head laceration.

Harner was declared deceased due to multiple blunt force trauma at 2:18 p.m.

Harner was a graduate of York High class of 1980. Prayers and well wishes for her family have been pouring in on the class's Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has been started by the family To help cover funeral expenses.

I’m not even sure where to start….I grew up around this family. Nate and I were best friends…pretty much like brother... Posted by Lacie Senft on Sunday, August 8, 2021

It has already raised over $1,500 of the $5,000 goal as of Monday morning.

Harner "has always been a wonderful mother and grandmother," Kristina Harner wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page. "She leaves behind grandchildren that she loved spending time with, children, along with siblings and other family members that will love and miss her."

If you want to donate to her GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.476.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.