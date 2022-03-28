Cat Mauled In Heinous Dog Attack Fighting For His Life, 2 In Custody

Two pet owners who provoked a dog attacked on a helpless cat on a Philadelphia porch surrendered to authorities, police said.

The 17- and 12-year-old suspects came into the Pennsylvania SPCA with a parent before being charged around noon on Friday, PSCAP officials said. The two dogs involved in the attack were also seized.

Meanwhile, Buddy the cat — who suffered life-threatening injuries after being mauled by the canines — remains critically but is slowly getting better.

The juveniles have been charged with felony animal fighting, felony aggravated animal cruelty and a conspiracy charge.

The attack last Tuesday morning, caught on surveillance, shows the juveniles walking their dogs past the family home on Granite Street. The dog owners spot Buddy on a porch, and release their dogs.

The juveniles were captured on tape encouraging the dogs to continue attacking until a resident on the property came outside to help Buddy.

Buddy was fighting for his life for days, and continues to receive round-the-clock monitoring. While still in critical condition, Buddy’s prognosis is cautiously optimistic, PSPCA officials said.

“While this act of cruelty was especially shocking in its intentional nature, the outpouring of support for Buddy the cat and the effort to bring the offenders to justice has been overwhelming,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

“While we certainly see a lot of bad as we fight to end animal cruelty, we also see how much good there is, especially in a case like this, from all corners of the globe. We will do everything humanly and medically possible to ensure Buddy’s future will be a bright one.”

