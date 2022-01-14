Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Car Breakdowns Caused By Heavily Diluted Gas At PA Station: Report

Jillian Pikora
Sunoco on West Pike Street in Canonsburg.
Sunoco on West Pike Street in Canonsburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

High water content has been found in gasoline at a gas station in Pennsylvania, leading to multiple car breakdowns, reports WPXI citing the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

State inspectors discovered the bad gas in samples taken at the Sunoco on West Pike Street in Canonsburg on Dec. 22, the department says.

Drivers had contacted the department with their concerns after their vehicles broke down and mechanics informed them that water in the gas might be the cause -- something the department has now confirmed. 

The pumps at the station were closed until the issue is corrected, and tests return normal, officials said.

Click here to read more from WPXI.

