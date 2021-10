There are those who walk into any party store and pull a costume from the shelf.

And then there are those who spend the year leading up to Halloween planning one.

The latter is what we want to see.

Daily Voice is looking for the most creative 2021 Halloween costumes.*

Submit your photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com for a chance to be featured in a photo album.

*Must be New Jersey or Pennsylvania residents to apply.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.