Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Inconclusive

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie Photo Credit: North Port Police Department

An autopsy on Brian Laundrie's remains turned up inconclusive results, authorities announced Friday.

An autopsy of the fugitive's bones was completed Friday, and his remains will be sent to an anthropologist for further examination, according to multiple news reports.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said they had been hoping for more answers regarding a cause of death.

Laundrie's remains were found Wednesday -- 37 days after he'd last been seen -- when his remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in an area that had previously been under water.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the strangulation of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

