Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: PA Man With 1K+ Images, Videos Of Child Porn Spends Birthday Surrendering To Police
Amber Alert Canceled PA Dad Charged For Kidnapping Sons

Jillian Pikora
Wyatt Hendershot, and Jaxton Hendershot.
Wyatt Hendershot, and Jaxton Hendershot. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

An Amber Alert issued across Pennsylvania has been canceled after police located the boys and arrested their father, according to a Facebook post by police.

The two young boys had missing since Tuesday, Apr. 5,  state police say.

Wyatt Hendershot, 6, and Jaxton Hendershot, 2, had last been seen with their father Sean Hendershot Jr. near the Lucky Seven Plaza in Lock Haven, Clinton County.

Hendershot, 32, has been arrested and charged with Interfering with the Custody of a Minor and Concealment of the Whereabouts of a Child.

The boys where believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, but they were found safe, according to state police.

