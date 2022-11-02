Amazon Delivery Driver Finds Body In Pennsylvania: Report

A body was found by an Amazon delivery driver in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Feb. 10, WPXI reports. Police and EMS were called to a report of a body covered in snow near Verona Road and Brinley Drive just before 4 p.m., according to the outlet.

The victim appeared to have come outside and fallen, approximately seven to 10 days prior to being discovered, the outlet reports citing the police chief.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office is leading the investigation, according to the chief, the outlet says.

Click here to read more from WPXI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.