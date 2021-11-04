Alabama Man Wanted In Mississippi Nabbed On Theft In PA, Police Say

An Alabama man wanted in Mississippi was apprehended in central Pennsylvania after he stole smokeless tobacco from a market, according to police.

Wilson Bryce Mcinnis, of Southside, Alabama, is wanted for sexual assault in Mississippi, according to a release by Gettysburg Police Department.

The police initially released a report of a retail theft that occurred at Kennie’s Market located in the 200 block of West Middle Street on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

He was seen leaving the area in a gold colored Honda Civic passenger car bearing Alabama registration 1919AW1, police said in a Facebook post requesting the public’s assistance locating him.

Police also thought he could have been involved in another retail theft incident just outside Gettysburg Borough in Straban Township, the release states.

The police end-up tracing the vehicle and arresting him in the 100 block of Gettys Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.

He is being held in the Adams County Prison as “a fugitive from justice” who is awaiting arraignment, police say.

Mcinnis will also be charged for the theft at Kennie’s Market, according to police.

