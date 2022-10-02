5-Year-Old Drowns, Brother Survives After Fall In Frozen PA Pond

A 5-year-old boy drowned after he and his brother became trapped in a frozen Pennsylvania pond on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Schuylkill 911 and Pennsylvania State Police in Schuylkill Haven were called to a report of two young boys who had fallen in a frozen pond in the 40 block of Molino Road in Orwigsburg — West Brunswick Township, just after 5:30 p.m., the police write in the release.

The boys' mother went into the pond and rescued the 4-year-old but her 5-year-old son was "nowhere to be seen," as stated in the release.

Schuylkill Haven dive team jumped in and rescued the boy, performing life-saving measures, the police say.

The boy was rushed to Geisinger St. Lukes Hospital Orwigsburg before being flown to Geisinger Medical Center Danville, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:12 p.m., according to the release.

His death was ruled accidental, police say.

His young brother was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest before being flown to Nemours Albert I Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware, the release shows.

His current status is unknown.

