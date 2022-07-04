$10K Reward Offered In Deadly PA Apartment Explosion: ATF

A $10,000 reward has been offered in connection with a deadly apartment explosion investigation, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives say.

Shanna Carlson, 34, was killed in the explosion at her apartment building located at 327 E. Market St. in Clearfield in 2019, authorities say.

Carlson "died from penetration wounds to the head and right lung due to an explosive device," WJAC reported citing Clearfield County coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.

This is considered a bombing and a homicide according to the multiple organizations investigating it.

ATF is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can contact investigations in any of the following ways:

Contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477).

Send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

Leave a tip through the ATF website here .

. Call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Submit an online tip to Crime Stoppers.

