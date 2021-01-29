Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice
Pucker Up: COVID Positive Sarah Palin Reportedly Dating Former Pittsburgh Penguin Ron Duguay

Cecilia Levine
Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay.
Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore Wikipedia/ronduguay10

Things are heating up between Alaska's one-time governor and a former Pittsburgh Penguins player, Page Six reports.

Sarah Palin was the cause of controversy last week when she was spotted out to dinner in New York City just after testing positive for COVID-19, the outlet says.

Her dinner date? Ron Duguay.

The new couple apparently started seeing each other this winter. Palin became single in August 2019 after her high school sweetheart and husband of 31 years, Todd, filed for divorce. Duguay divorced model Kim Alexis in 2016 after 33 years of marriage.

The NHL star was drafted to the rangers in 1977. He scored 20 goals his first year and, in 1980, scored the fastest goal for the start of a game -- setting a record -- against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Duguay also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Los Angeles Kings. 

Click here for more from the New York Post.

