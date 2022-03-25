Hunting, Fishing PA Teen Reels In Ticket To Hollywood On 'American Idol'

A hunting-fishing 17-year-old girl from Pennsylvania blew the American Idol judges out of the water at her audition with her raspy, sultry voice.

Morgan Gruber is this season's "diamond in the rough" singer, as Katy Perry called her, who pulls audiences in with her intimacy but says she once was afraid to perform in front of people.

When she tells the judges she enjoys "every minute" of hunting and fishing on her family's 12 acres in Beaver County, Luke Bryan says "I love this girl already."

But the love doesn't stop for Gruber, as she sang Elle King’s “Can’t Be Loved” Lionel Richie says "Watch out, watch out," and soon all the judges are dancing in their seats.

When she finishes the judges clap for her and give her a standing ovation.

Then the Fombel high school senior quietly tells the judges about the recent loss of her biggest fan, her grandma— who died of ovarian cancer two years ago after fighting it for five years.

She shared the personal story, and explained that her grandmother was the person who gave her the confidence to face the audience as she sings.

Richie pointed out that it wasn't just her performance ability but her style that made her standout.

Soon, Luke Bryan is holding up Katy Perry's notes saying, "I looked at Katy's notes and she says top 20 but my sheet says top 10."

Which means she is definitely going to Hollywood, and you can catch more of her soulful stylings Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

