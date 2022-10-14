Contact Us
Breaking News: Central PA Man Confesses To Sex Acts With 6-Year-Old: DA
$1 Million Top Prize Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Adams County

Jillian Pikora
The Sheetz, located at 35 East King Street, Littlestown where the $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Are you a winner? Someone in Adams County won big, and is about to be $1,000,000 million richer (before taxes), the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission announced on Friday, Oct. 14. 

The $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off was sold at the Sheetz, located at 35 East King Street, Littlestown.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the top prize the $20 game offers.

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed," the commission says. 

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.