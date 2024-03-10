It happened just as David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

Opel was a photographer and art gallery owner who was raised in Pittsburgh, PA.

Fifty years later, Robert Opel's memory lives on, with help from Oscar's host Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” Kimmel said at the event Sunday night, March 10.

“I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

Enter: John Cena. Naked. Well, practically.

(It's ironic because his tagline is "You can't see me" and he was presenting the award for Best Costume Design).

"Costumes, they are so important" the WWE star said. "Maybe the most important thing there is."

The award went to "Poor Things."

