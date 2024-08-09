Homes Evacuated As Flash Floods Hit North Eastern PA

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 12:34 p.m. on Friday in effect until 2:30 p.m. for Lycoming County.

Evacuation announcements are occurring in the areas of Upper and Lower Cottage Avenue of Old Lycoming and Lycoming Townships, police said.

Old Lycoming and Hepburn FD, along with LRPD and LCSO will be going door to door advising residents of Lycoming Creek's continual quick rise.

Residents are encouraged to evacuate their homes and go to a safe location. Evacuation sites are open at Old Lycoming Twp FD and Hepburn Twp FD.

"At 12:34 p.m., emergency management reported ongoing flooding in Trout Run and across much of the Route 15 corridor," explains the weather service. "Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

A flash flooding warning was also issued in Luzerne County, according to the Hazleton City Police.

There also were reports of rescue crews needed in Tioga County, due to flash flooding.

Check back here for possible updates.

