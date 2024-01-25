A Pietta 1851 Confederate Navy Revolver was found by an employee emptying a parking lot trash can outside the Walmart located at 1270 York Road, Straban Township, Gettysburg,Trooper Riley detailed in the release.

The 173 year old firearm was found at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, Riley explained.

This Walmart is approximately three miles from Gettysburg Battlefield and six miles from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum, according to Google Maps. Daily Voice has reached out to the museum through the National Park Service to find out if any guns have been reported as stolen or missing. Check back here for updates.

PSP Gettysburg continues to investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact troopers at 717-334-8111 and use reference number PA2024-99058.

