Gettysburg Transgender Sex Offender Joins 'Most Wanted' List: Sheriff

Sarah Katilyn Bartlett of Gettysburg was convicted on January 22, 2016, of "solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct," according to the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law registry.

The offense date was 2015, and at the time Sarah identified as female and sometimes used the name Sarah Morreale as well as multiple spelling variations of her given name, according to the registry.

As of June 26, 2023, Sarah was placed on 36 months of probation for failing to register with PSP— which she violated less than one month later when she failed to register or be photographed by PSP in July.

She is now on the Adams County Sheriff's Office's 'Most Wanted' list.

Sarah also goes by the name "Dylan Kenneth Bartlett" according to state police.

State police list her address as "transient homeless" in the Straban Township area of Gettysburg, but the sheriff's list the last known address as Dover.

Sarah is described as both male and female, 5' 6" tall, weighing 140 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous tattoos; on her arms: an owl, a rose, music notes, "Stay Strong", and "MACEE" on her chest. She also has a one-inch-long scar on her left wrist.

Anyone who sees Sarah should contact PSP or the Sheriff's office. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

