Fair 79°

SHARE

Eviction Turns 'Active Shooting' In Pittsburgh: Authorities (Developing)

Sheriff's deputies were issuing an eviction notice when someone inside the home opened fire on Wednesday morning, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A map showing the area where there is an active shooting.
A map showing the area where there is an active shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Around 11 a.m. PPS issued an alert about the "active shooting situation in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

The public is asked to avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street. 

One deputy has been injured in the shooting, but is alert, authorities say. 

Around 11:30  a.m., a second alert was issued saying, "This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired. Please avoid the area at this time."

Around 12:15 p.m., officers began evacuating people from the neighborhood. "If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location," PPS said in a third release. 

Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE