Coroner Called To Crash Involving Tow Truck On PA 581: PennDOT

The first crash involved two passenger vehicles on PA Route 581 east at the on-ramp from US Route 15, PennDOT spokesperson Schreffler explained. The crash happened around around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

"A tow was nearby and responded to help protect the other vehicles," she said. "A third passenger vehicle slammed into the back of the tow."

A coroner was called to the scene for the driver that struck the tow truck, according to Schrefler.

The other drivers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Rt. 581 at exit 5: US 15 S - US 11/15 N Gettysburg/Camp Hill remained closed for approximately two hours as Pennsylvania State Police troopers conducted crash reconstruction as part of their investigation.

