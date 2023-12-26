A $1 million winning lottery ticket, less applicable withholding, sold in Gettysburg. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn on Monday, December 25.

R & S Service Center located at 535 York Street earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were: 5-12-20-24-29.

More than 150,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts, including 32,700 tickets purchased with Power Play and 14,400 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated annuity value of $685 million, or $344.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, December 27.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Tickets must be signed to be claimed.

Players are reminded to check their tickets every time.

