Person Found Unconscious At PA Kohl's, 20+ People Evacuated For Carbon Monoxide Leak

Jillian Pikora
Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813 at the scene of a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store.
Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813 at the scene of a carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store. Photo Credit: Facebook/Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813

After one person was found unconscious at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store, more than 20 people were evacuated— 10 of which have been hospitalized, authorities say. 

EMS was called to the report of the unconscious person at the Chambersburg area Kohl's store on Norland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813.

When Carbon Monoxide Detection Units arrived and investigated, they found "elevated readings from construction equipment that was being used in the building overnight," according to the association. 

The building was ventilated and evacuated, the association says. This branch of Kohl's will remain closed until the CO levels return to normal.

"Twenty-three employees were evaluated, and 14 of them were transported to hospitals," WGAL News 8 reports and officials confirm.

