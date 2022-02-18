Happy Meal? Virginia Man Threats To 'Blow Up' Pennsylvania McDonalds: Police

Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police.

Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.

Burton demanded that he receive his back pay right there and then, so when store management explained that his check had been sent to him via certified mail he yell, “get me my fucking money or I’ll come behind the counter,”— and attempted to jump the counter— but was stopped by employees and customers, according to the police.

Instead of backing down and leaving, Burton yelled, “If I don’t get my money I’ll blow the place up," witnesses told police.

When asked again to leave he shouted “I’m not leaving until I get my fucking money," then he told the customers to "step outside," the release shows.

When everyone refused and asked him to leave, he replied “If ya’ll don’t have my money when I get back, it won’t be pretty," and fled on foot, police say.

The police were called to the restaurant located at 1940 Lycoming Creek Road on Feb. 18 around 9:18 a.m. police say.

Police— with the help of McDonald’s staff and customers— located Burton in the nearby parking lot of Weis Markets, according to the release.

He has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

M1 Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience

M3 Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

M3 Def Trespass Actual Communication To

S Harassment - Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose

He has been held in the Lycoming County Prison and has been denied bail as he has been deemed a flight risk, his docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Court Judge William C. Solomon on Mar. 2 at 3:15 p.m., according to the docket.

