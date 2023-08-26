Burger King Is Hiring 'Losers' In This PA Town

The Burger King sign in question reads "Now hiring losers up to $14 an hour."

It was spotted in Ellwood by Signs By Sam, a sign company serving western PA and Eastern Ohio "offering expertise in graphics and design," as written on the company's Facebook page.

Sam snapped a picture of the sign and shared it on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 18.

The sign appears to be the unfortunate result of the "c" of "Closers" falling down to the next line and landing on the "u" of "up" leaving the reader with "losers."

It's unknown if the sign has been fixed.

