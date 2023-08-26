Fair 86°

Burger King Is Hiring 'Losers' In This PA Town

A sign at the "King" of fast-food restaurants is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons in Pennsylvania. 

A Burger King sign reading "Now hiring losers up to $14 an hour." Photo Credit: Facebook/Signs By Sam
Jillian Pikora
The Burger King sign in question reads "Now hiring losers up to $14 an hour."

It was spotted in Ellwood by Signs By Sam, a sign company serving western PA and Eastern Ohio "offering expertise in graphics and design," as written on the company's Facebook page. 

Sam snapped a picture of the sign and shared it on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 18. 

The sign appears to be the unfortunate result of the "c" of "Closers" falling down to the next line and landing on the "u" of "up" leaving the reader with "losers."

It's unknown if the sign has been fixed.

Have you seen any humorous, awkward, or bizarre signs in your area? Snap a photo and send it to Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

