Best Colleges In PA: Website Releases 2024 Rankings

Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Niche.com has released its list of best colleges in Pennsylvania.

In fact, several universities in the Commonwealth also made the popular ranking site's list of best colleges in America — with UPenn coming in at No. 7 (click here to read up on how the list was compiled).

The top 10 universities in Pennsylvania according to Niche are:

No. 1. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

No. 2. Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh

No. 3. Swarthmore College

No. 4. Villanova University

No. 5. Haverford College

No. 6. Lehigh University, Bethlehem

No. 7. University of Pittsburgh

No. 8. Penn State

No. 9. Bucknell University, Lewisburg

No. 10. Bryn Mawr College

Click here for Niche's full list of best colleges in PA for 2024.

