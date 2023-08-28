Best Colleges In PA: Website Releases 2024 Rankings

Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Niche.com has released its list of best colleges in Pennsylvania.
In fact, several universities in the Commonwealth also made the popular ranking site's list of best colleges in America — with UPenn coming in at No. 7 (click here to read up on how the list was compiled).
The top 10 universities in Pennsylvania according to Niche are:
- No. 1. University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia
- No. 2. Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh
- No. 3. Swarthmore College
- No. 4. Villanova University
- No. 5. Haverford College
- No. 6. Lehigh University, Bethlehem
- No. 7. University of Pittsburgh
- No. 8. Penn State
- No. 9. Bucknell University, Lewisburg
- No. 10. Bryn Mawr College
Click here for Niche's full list of best colleges in PA for 2024.
