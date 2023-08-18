Partly Cloudy 84°

$5 Million Top Prize Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Western Pennsylvania

Are you a winner? Someone who purchased a scratcher in Western Pennsylvania won big, and is about to be $5,000,000 million richer (before taxes), the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission announced on Friday, Aug. 18. 

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino where the winning ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
The $5,000,000 Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off was sold at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the top prize the $50 game offers.

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed," the commission says. 

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

There is one more top prize left on this scratch-off.

You can learn more about the game here. 

