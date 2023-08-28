2 Woodland Hills HS Seniors Found Dead, Shots Heard By Housing Authority, Police Say

The two slain 17-year-old Woodland Hills High School students have been identified as Rimel Lamour Williamson and Nazir Parker, by the county medical examiner.

A homicide investigation has been launched after an Allegheny County Housing Authority Officer found the student's bodies on Center Street in Braddock around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to county police.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was called to the area shortly after the housing authority officer heard "multiple gunshots" near the area of Margaretta and Center streets.

A man found in a home nearby where the boys were shot also suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Woodland Hills School District released the following message to parents and guardians:

"Our hearts are broken this morning as we learn details of the tragic shooting yesterday in Braddock. Incidents like these are what we work tirelessly to prevent. As we pray for and support the families impacted by this violence, we also wanted to make everyone aware of help we can offer through this time. This morning and for the next few weeks, additional services for both students and staff will be present and in place. School must go on, but families who choose to keep their child home to help deal with the loss will have the absence excused. Our collective grief must today be the anchor that holds us together so we can help our children and each other. The mourning and heart ache we feel must turn our pain into action to stop these violent acts."

The community is praying for comfort for those affected by this deadly shooting.

