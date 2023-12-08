At the young age of 15 years old, Jonathan “Jonny” “JT” M. Tomasello, had already worn many uniforms. He was a Young Marine, a football player, a wrestler, he ran both track and cross-country, and he dreamed of dawning another uniform one day as a pilot in the US Air Force, as detailed in his obituary.

The Camp Hill native was a student at Bermudian Springs High School where he shared his amazing voice and hoped to one day perform in a school musical, his family explained in his obituary. He wore Jersey number 86 as a member of the BSHS varsity wrestling team, according to his hudl profile. He would have graduated as part of the class of 2027.

He was known for his "infectious smile, beautiful soul, a kind heart, and dreams as big as you can dream," as stated in a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover the funeral costs.

His character was described in his obituary as follows:

"If you ever needed a friend, Jonathan was there. A champion of loyalty, compassion, and his convictions. This is a small sample of what made this young man a rare human being. The world needs a lot more incredible, kind, loving, and selfless people like him."

"Im broken. I have no words. Help if you can," his dad Nick wrote on Facebook.

The Capital Area-PA Young Marines wrote the following in part on its Facebook page:

"It is with heavy hearts we found out the news of the passing of one of our Young Marines. He was a wrestler, singer and so much more. There is no words to truly describe what the Tomasello family is going through."

He is survived by his parents, Nick and Natalie Tomasello; siblings: Ryan, Nickolas (Macy), Amber Bruhn (James), Serafina “Nina”, and Elizabeth “Lizzy”; Nieces: Elianna and Paisley Bruhn "who Jonathan enjoyed being an uncle to," as stated in his obituary; his Grandparents Nancy Jamrogiewicz, and Norman (Geanie) Johansen, and his extended family.

A visitation was held at GraceWay Church of God in Camp Hill at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

"Lastly, please be mindful of the communications and privacy of the Tomasello family as this [is] incredibly overwhelming," as stated on the GoFundMe.

The campaign had raised $21,292 raised of a $15,000 goal as of Friday. The top donation of $2,500 came from Gift CPAs.

Additional donations may be sent to, GraceWay Church of God, 220 St. Johns Church Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

The GoFundMe campaign is still active, click here to donate.

