The crash happened on the Susquehanna Trail South in Springfield Township, York County, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9:12 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

McEvoy was the front-seat passenger in a blue Chevrolet Tracker traveling southbound when a northbound vehicle merged into the southbound lane while attempting to pass another car. To avoid a head-on collision, the Tracker swerved off the road and struck a tree on the passenger side. McEvoy was pronounced dead at the scene, and a rear passenger sustained serious injuries.

Investigators clarified that the suspect vehicle is no longer believed to be a white SUV. The driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on the Susquehanna Trail.

State police are asking for the public’s help identifying two vehicles and their drivers who may have witnessed the incident:

The vehicle that the suspect car passed before the crash.

A white SUV that was initially on the scene but left before troopers could speak with its driver.

Anyone traveling in the area of Susquehanna Trail South in Springfield and Shrewsbury Townships between 8:30 and 9:12 p.m. on Jan. 17 who saw an aggressively driven vehicle or has information about the crash is urged to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.

