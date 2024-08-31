Trio Accused Of Restaurant Slashing, Assault Arrested: Ycrpd

Shawntay Handy, 49, T Kwon Banks, 20, and Tyjyre Stern, 18, were arrested on warrants on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the YCRPD explained.

The warrants were issued following an investigation into an assault involving a knife in the restaurant at Heritage Hills Golf Resort located at 2700 Mount Rose Avenue in York Township at 1:27 a.m. on June 1, 2024, as detailed in the release.

"The three victims were attacked from behind and one of the victims was cut by a knife," the police said. "Employees from Heritage Hills were able to intervene and stop the attack, but all three actors fled following the attack prior to the police arriving."

The people who was slashed required medical attention police said.

During the investigation, "Handy was identified as the actor with the knife during the attack," police wrote in the release.

All three men have been charged Felony Aggravated Assault, according to the police.

