Ray Hacker, 31, of York, PA, was arraigned on charges including Homicide by Vehicle, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Careless Driving, according to PSP Troop J.

The crash happened on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at approximately 11:23 a.m., on I-83 northbound at mile marker 35.5 in Fairview Township, York County, authorities said.

An investigation revealed that Hacker was involved in a road rage incident with a motorcyclist and another driver. Hacker collided with the motorcycle while merging into the center lane as the motorcyclist attempted to pass, police said.

The crash resulted in the motorcyclist’s death and caused a multi-vehicle collision, officials detailed.

Hacker’s charges were filed through District Court 19-3-10 after a thorough investigation by the York Patrol Unit, Criminal Investigation Unit, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner’s Office, PSP said.

