Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured Near Chick-Fil-A In York: Police

The crash occurred in the 2900 block of East Market Street at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police detailed in the release.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Corporal Lawton of Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

