Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured Near Chick-Fil-A In York: Police

A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Chick-fil-A in Springettsbury Township, York police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Chick-Fil-A located in the 2900 block of East Market Street in Springettsbury Township where the pedestrian was struck and seriously injured, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A Springettsbury Township police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Springettsbury Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash occurred in the 2900 block of East Market Street at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police detailed in the release.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Corporal Lawton of Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

