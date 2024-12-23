Pedestrian Struck In Hit-And-Run Crash, Police Searching For Driver: Ycrpd

A dark gray Honda Accord traveling northbound struck the victim before fleeing the scene, York County Regional Police said.

The Honda Accord sustained damage to the passenger side, including a broken side mirror, police said. A piece of the front bumper was recovered at the scene, investigators added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 ext. 133 or submit an anonymous tip at ycrpd.org.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

