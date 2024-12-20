Marijuana Grow Operation Sparks House Fire, Displaces Six: Nycrpd

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 199 North Alpine Drive in York at 4:39 a.m. on Dec. 20. While battling the flames, crews discovered a hydroponic marijuana-growing system in the basement, prompting police to secure the property and execute a search warrant, authorities said.

Officers recovered numerous marijuana plants, a hydroponic growing system, additional illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun, police stated.

Investigators determined the fire started in the area of the grow system due to an electrical issue, police explained.

Six residents and three pets were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the affected individuals, officials said.

A 27-year-old male resident was arrested and is facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and manufacturing a controlled substance, along with six misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYCRPD tip line at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

