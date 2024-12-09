Man Jumps To Death Off Rock Ledge In Susquehanna Riverlands State Park: Coroner

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. when the man reportedly threatened to end his life before jumping approximately 75 feet, according to the coroner. Emergency dispatch received the call at 8:23 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:40 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Park Police, Hellam Township Police, fire departments from York and Lancaster counties, and the Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) team, responded to the scene.

Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill investigated the incident and certified the death, ruling it a suicide caused by multiple blunt force trauma.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of additional family members. No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology testing will be conducted.

This remains an active investigation under the DCNR State Park Police.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

