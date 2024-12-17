James Mull was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Winding Lane, Norris Township, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued by PSP York.

Mull is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, a beard, blue eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, a flannel shirt, black sneakers, and a black baseball hat.

State police say Mull is operating a maroon 2013 Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania registration ETA-9095. Authorities believe he may be at special risk of harm, injury, or confusion.

Anyone with information on James Mull's whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or PSP York at 717-428-1011 immediately.

