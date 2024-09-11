Jaheim Lamar Alford of Latta, South Carolina, had been arguing with his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him before he picked up three passengers, who are now considered witnesses in this fatal crash, as explained in the affidavit of probable cause.

He appeared to be "acting weird", was angry, and blaring the radio before the deadly crash at the intersection of East Philadelphia and North Sherman streets in York City at 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, as detailed in the affidavit and explained by the coroner.

Alford threatened to kill everyone in his red Hyundai sedan before he shifted the car into "sport mode", plowed through the red light at a high rate of speed, and slammed into a blue Honda Odyessy that was going west of Philadelphia Street — the pregnant mom was in the front-seat passenger, according to the York County Coroner's office and the affidavit.

The police are calling this a "purely intentional" crash.

In the Honda, the driver, the pregnant mom in the passenger seat, and an infant in the rear were injured. All four adult passengers in the Hyundai were injured. The statuses of the injured were unavailable at the time of publishing, but people in both cars were "critically injured" police said.

The pregnant woman's fetus died at 9:30 p.m. the night of the crash, according to the coroner. The fetus's name, cause, and manner of death were not released.

Alford was charged with the following in connection with the crash, according to court records:

Felony Criminal Attempted Homicide (three counts).

Felony Aggravated Assault (two counts).

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (six counts).

Felony Accident Involving Death/Person Injury-Not Properly Licensed.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle (three counts).

Summary Reckless driving.

Summary Failing to stop at a red light.

He has been held in the York County Prison after failing to post $250,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. at his preliminary arraignment at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Thomas L. Harteis at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

