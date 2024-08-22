Child Hospitalized, Residents Rescued From York Rowhouse Fire: Chief

The call to the two-alarm fire at the row home located at 525 South Albermarle Street in Spring Garden Township came in at 11:35 p.m. according to a release by the York Area United Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Daniel J. Hoff.

The firefighters "arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor," Chief Hoff wrote, adding they also had "reports of people trapped on the second and third floors."

Two adults were recused by crews using ladders to the third floor, as was a nine-year-old child from the second-floor.

The child was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, their condition is unknown at the time of publishing.

In total, 11 people, including the hospitalized child, were displaced due to fire and smoke damage, Hoff said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

