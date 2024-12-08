Homicide: Man Shot Dead In Whitehall Township Parking Lot, Coroner Says

The shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. in the parking lot of 1155 MacArthur Road, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. The victim was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide and said the man, who was struck by multiple gunshots, has been positively identified. His name is being withheld to allow his family time to grieve. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

The Whitehall Township Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

