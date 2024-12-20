Liz Pacheco, 36, of Allentown, is accused of conspiring with her former partner, Christian Martinez-Ramos, to locate and kill Garcia Gomez, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Whitehall Police Chief Michael Marks.

Pacheco has been charged with first-degree felony counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of evidence tampering and obstruction of law enforcement, officials said.

She was arraigned on Friday and remanded to Lehigh County Prison without bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.

The Crime

Garcia Gomez, 46, was shot multiple times in the torso around 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot of Loco Hot Deals at 1155 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township, police said.

Surveillance footage showed Garcia Gomez arriving at the store with his wife, who stayed in their vehicle. As Garcia Gomez exited the store and began entering his car, a light-colored Honda Civic, identified as the suspect vehicle, pulled up behind him. Gunfire erupted from inside the suspect vehicle before it fled the scene, authorities said.

Garcia Gomez was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The Investigation

Detectives revealed that Pacheco and Martinez-Ramos had a prior conflict with Garcia Gomez that included physical altercations and threats via text messages and phone calls. The affidavit shows Pacheco was in communication with Martinez-Ramos before the shooting, discussing plans to find and kill Garcia Gomez.

After the shooting, Pacheco allegedly assisted Martinez-Ramos in selling the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators linked the suspect vehicle to Martinez-Ramos through license plate reader data, which showed tampered registration records. Martinez-Ramos later admitted to the shooting, stating he used a Glock 19 registered to him.

Pacheco’s arrest follows charges filed earlier this month against Martinez-Ramos, 35, who is also being held without bail. His preliminary hearing took place on Dec. 17.

The Family

Garcia Gomez’s son, Hector Yaddiel, launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover expenses after his father’s death. In a heartfelt message, Yaddiel described his father as a beloved mechanic known as "Saby" or "Garcia the mechanic."

"I know many don’t realize that I am an only child, and now I am left alone because my father’s life was taken," Yaddiel wrote. "Through this platform, I ask for the help of each of you. I hope for your cooperation and will be eternally grateful."

The fundraiser includes a message of hope quoting Romans 12:15: "Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn."

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney James A. Augustine and investigated by Whitehall Police and Lehigh County Homicide Task Force detectives.

