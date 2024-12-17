Frank Brannon Jr. is wanted in connection with the Dec. 12 attack that occurred in the 1100 block of Rampart Avenue, where an elderly woman was assaulted and had her purse stolen, according to the West York Borough Police Department (WYBPD).

Police initially released surveillance images of the male suspect and his female companion, asking the public for help identifying the pair. The woman, later identified as 36-year-old Rebecca E. Santiago, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with conspiracy for acting as a lookout during the robbery. Santiago, who has no fixed address, is currently incarcerated at York County Prison.

WYBPD thanked the public for their assistance, noting that the overwhelming number of tips helped advance the case.

Brannon, identified as the “main aggressor,” remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting WYBPD at 717-854-1975.

