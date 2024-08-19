Mostly Cloudy 76°

Police Respond To 'Critical Incident' In Berks County

Members of the Robeson Township police were involved in a "critical incident" on Sunday, Aug. 18, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
They did not specifically explain what the incident was but said it did not pose a threat to the public.

At approximately 12:14 PM, Robeson Township Police were involved in the incident on Main Street (State Route 724) between Cedar Hill Road and Jackson Street.

The following agencies assisted Robeson Township Police:

  • Caernarvon Township Police
  • Brecknock Township Police
  • Birdsboro Borough Police
  • Cumru Township Police
  • Amity Township Police
  • Exeter Township Police
  • Pennsylvania State Police
  • Tower Direct EMS
  • Geigertown Fire Company
  • Gibraltar Fire Company
  • Monarch Fire Company
  • Birdsboro-Union Fire Department

"An investigation to this incident is active and ongoing," the police concluded the release. 

Check back here for possible updates. 

