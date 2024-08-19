Police Respond To 'Critical Incident' In Berks County

They did not specifically explain what the incident was but said it did not pose a threat to the public.
At approximately 12:14 PM, Robeson Township Police were involved in the incident on Main Street (State Route 724) between Cedar Hill Road and Jackson Street.
The following agencies assisted Robeson Township Police:
- Caernarvon Township Police
- Brecknock Township Police
- Birdsboro Borough Police
- Cumru Township Police
- Amity Township Police
- Exeter Township Police
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Tower Direct EMS
- Geigertown Fire Company
- Gibraltar Fire Company
- Monarch Fire Company
- Birdsboro-Union Fire Department
"An investigation to this incident is active and ongoing," the police concluded the release.
Check back here for possible updates.
