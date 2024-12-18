Fair 53°

$29K Theft From Soccer Club Lands Kristie Creswick Charge

A former vice president of the Warrington Soccer Club is facing charges after police say she embezzled nearly $30,000 from the organization over a span of two years.

Kristie Nicole Creswick

 Photo Credit: Warrington Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Kristie Nicole Creswick, 39, of Warrington, surrendered to authorities on December 12, 2024, following an investigation that revealed she had allegedly stolen $29,621 from the soccer club and associated teams between April 2021 and December 2023.

The investigation was initiated in January 2024 when club officials reported discrepancies in their finances. Warrington Police Detectives worked closely with the club to uncover the alleged misuse of funds.

Creswick was processed and video-arraigned before Judge Stacy Wertman, who set her bail at $100,000 unsecured. She was released from custody pending her preliminary hearing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Williams at TWilliams@warringtonpd.org.

