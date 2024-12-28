Rebecca Ann Watson, 46, was arrested after police responded to Rosewood Court Apartments at 345 E County Line Road, Warminster Township, for a reported stabbing around 11:01 a.m., authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found Victim #1, who identified Watson as her mother and claimed she was stabbed by her. Police observed a two-inch stab wound on the victim's left arm, according to the release. She was transported to a local hospital by Medic 174 for treatment.

Victim #2 told police that Watson was sitting in the living room when she got up and declared, "I’m going to kill you today," before brandishing a knife. Victim #2 retreated to a back bedroom, but Watson followed, attempting to stab him. Victim #1 stepped in to shield Victim #2, at which point Watson stabbed her, authorities said.

A two-year-old child was also in the apartment during the incident, police noted.

Watson fled the apartment but was later found hiding in the building's laundry room, officers said. The knife used in the attack was recovered from the scene.

Watson was arraigned before District Justice Chris O'Neill and remanded to Bucks County Prison on 10% of $200,000 bail. She has been charged with felony aggravated assault and related offenses, police said.

