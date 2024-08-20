Na'Ryah (also known as Naryah) Raye Wright of Steelton was named as the victim of the shooting early Sunday morning, Aug. 11, the family confirmed to GoFundMe and Daily Voice previously reported.

The report of the shooting in the area of South 19th and Derry streets came into the police around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, but they never found a victim or a shooter.

Na'Ryah later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. She "was rushed into surgery but later died as a result of their injuries," the police said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13 the Dauphin County Corner released her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the body and the manner of homicide, the county told Daily Voice.

An investigation is ongoing as the shooter remains at-large.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

Na'Ryah was starting eighth grade at Steelton-Highspire High School as a cheerleader and proud member of the track team, according to her coaches and her obituary published by Hooper Memorial Home, Inc.

She was a "young woman of exceptional grace and spirit," as written in her obituary.

She was about eight weeks away from turning 14-years-old.

Na'Ryah is survived by her parents and several parental figures, five siblings, extended family, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to her obituary and social media.

A viewing followed by a celebration of her life will be held at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church 212 N. Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17109 beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23.

