The crash happened at 5:03 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, along the 6800 block of US Highway 15 South, just south of McNett Road. Trooper Ryan Smith, the investigating officer, reported that the collision occurred when a garbage truck attempted a U-turn near the driveway of 6885 US Highway 15.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as James Haddix, was traveling southbound when his vehicle collided perpendicularly with the garbage truck. Haddix was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to state police.

The garbage truck’s operator, Larry Sauers, and a passenger, Logan Sauers, were uninjured in the crash.

Route 15 was closed in both directions between Route 54 in Lycoming County and Route 44 in White Deer Township, Union County, for several hours. A detour was put in place using Route 54, Route 405, and Interstate 180.

As of 9 a.m., Route 15 has reopened.

